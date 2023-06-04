In the morning of the day, PM Pham Minh Chinh chaired a welcome ceremony for his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

This is the first official visit to Vietnam by PM Albanese since he took office, which takes place just two months after a State visit of the Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley.

This reflects the importance that Australia attaches to the relations with Vietnam, and is also an opportunity for the two sides further strengthen bilateral relations.

Earlier on the day, before the welcome ceremony, PM Albanese and his entourage paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi. The Australian leader expressed his admiration for the President’s contributions to the revolution cause of the Vietnamese people.

The two PMs also took time to browse a photo display on Vietnam, Australia and bilateral cooperation held by the State-run Vietnam News Agency in coordination with the Government Office.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two Prime Ministers held talks.

Welcoming PM Albanese and his entourage, the host leader said the trip will create a new impetus for bilateral ties.

He thanked Australia for consistently supporting Vietnam’s national construction and development, emphasizing that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to enhance the friendship and cooperation with Australia.

PM Albanese noted his country treasures the Strategic Partnership with Vietnam and views Vietnam as a center during the building of its strategy on relations with Southeast Asia.

Both host and guest noted with satisfaction the flourishing relations in all fields between their countries.

They agreed to increase high-level mutual visits and meetings between the two sides; boost people-to-people exchanges; push ahead with economic, trade, and investment links; reinforce the two economies’ connectivity; and step up cooperation in various fields.

In that spirit, the two PMs agreed to promote their countries’ relations to a new level in the future.

Following their talks, the two PMs co-chaired a press briefing on the outcomes of their talks. They also witnessed the signing of cooperation documents among a number of ministries, banks and universities, and the announcement of launching more air routes between the two countries.

On the same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese visited and engaged in an exchange with the women’s football teams of the two countries in Hanoi.

Both teams will compete at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

During their stay in Vietnam, the women’s U20 team of Australia participated in training with their Vietnamese peers before taking part in the 2024 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers./.

