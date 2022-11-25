Politics Congratulations to newly-appointed Prime Minister of Malaysia Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 25 sent a message of congratulations to Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as Prime Minister of Malaysia

Politics Vietnam, Australia eye stronger defence cooperation Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang on November 25 hosted an official welcome ceremony for Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Donald Marles who is on an official visit to Vietnam from November 24-25, 2022.

Politics Top legislator visits Vietnamese Embassy in Philippines National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 24 visited the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines, as part of his first official trip to the nation since he took office last year.

Politics Vietnam, Uganda agree to prioritise trade, investment ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and Uganda bring economic cooperation on par with their fine political ties and potential, at a reception for Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Hanoi on November 24.