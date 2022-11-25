Vietnam, Australia agree to step up cooperation in different fields
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Donald Marles. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 25 spoke highly of results in defence cooperation between Vietnam and Australia, which he viewed as a bright spot in the bilateral relations.
At a reception for visiting Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Donald Marles in Hanoi, the PM highlighted cooperation outcomes in UN peacekeeping operations, military medicine, the sharing of information and experience and the settlement of war consequences, as well as the two countries’ cooperation at multilateral mechanisms, particularly the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM ).
PM Chinh suggested the two sides continue with existing cooperation fields, focusing on high-level visits and meetings, firstly well preparing for the upcoming official visit to Australia by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
The two countries should prioritise cooperation in UN peacekeeping operations, he said, calling on Australia to continue its support to Vietnam in transporting the level-2 field hospital to South Sudan in 2023 and the following years.
The PM noted his belief that Marles's visit will contribute to strengthening the bilateral defence ties, thus further developing the Vietnam-Australia relationship in line with their strategic partnership for peace, prosperity and development in each country, the region and the world at large.
Emphasising Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of relations, and being a good friend and a reliable and responsible member of the international community, he said Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with Australia and highly values the country’s potential and position in the international arena.
The government leader also highlighted the bilateral trade and investment ties, and Australia’s timely support to Vietnam in COVID-19 prevention and control.
For his part, Marles suggested Vietnam and Australia upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2023 when they mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties.
The two sides should work harder to accelerate the implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (CPTPP) and other cooperation mechanisms to elevate their cooperation to a new height, especially in trade, investment, climate change response, education-training, and national defence and security.
Lauding Marles's cooperation initiatives, PM Chinh expressed his hope that the official will pay more attention to expanding and deepening the Vietnam-Australia relations, particularly in politics and economy, trade and investment, contributing to ensuring the sustainability of supply chains between the two countries as well as in the region and the world./.