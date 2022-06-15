Politics Vietnam helps enhance ASEAN-India ties: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau said Vietnam has been playing a highly active role in enhancing ASEAN - India relations.

Politics Mozambique’s Assembly President to pay official visit to Vietnam President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, her spouse and a parliament delegation will pay an official visit to Vietnam from June 18 – 23.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 15.

Politics Conference looks to enhance Vietnam-India partnership The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) on June 15 organised an international conference themed “50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India: Retrospect and prospects”, gathering many diplomats, scientists and experts from the two countries.