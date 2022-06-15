Vietnam, Australia beef up transport cooperation
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The hosted Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie in Hanoi on June 15, pledging to create best conditions possible for Australian investors in Vietnam.
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The (R) and Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The hosted Australian Ambassador Robyn Mudie in Hanoi on June 15, pledging to create best conditions possible for Australian investors in Vietnam.
The minister expressed his gratitude toward Australia’s 30-million-AUD Aus4Transport project that offer technical aid in transport for Vietnam.
He said he hopes to further receive more effective assistance and cooperation from the embassy, particularly regarding transport infrastructure building and logistics development.
He suggested the Australian side increase its support for transport units in Vietnam in terms of human resources training.
Mudie, who will soon end her second tenure in Vietnam, said she is proud of breakthrough outcomes of the bilateral transport collaboration projects, including those on transport connection among northern and Central Highlands provinces.
Australia has funded and mobilised more than 500 million USD from multilateral banks for these programmes, she said.
The diplomat wished the embassy and the ministry would cooperate more closely in transport infrastructure investment, logistics, environment, and personnel training, among other fields.
She affirmed Australia is committed to further supporting Vietnam./.