Participants to the programme (Source:qdnd.vn)

– An Australia-funded programme to share experience for officers and medical workers of the level-2 field hospital No.2 wrapped up at the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) on June 5.According to Major General Hoang Kim Phung, General Director of the VDPO, the programme helps equip participants with basic knowledge of air medical transport serving UN peacekeeping activities, and medical transport processes in military duties.He said the activity strengthened peacekeeping cooperation between Vietnam and Australia.The seven-day event saw the participation of 26 officers, medical staff from the air emergency team of the level-2 field hospital No.2 and the Air Defence-Air Force.It focused on international-standard air medical transport, research of planning in this field and issues related to medical transportation.The Australian side shared practical experience in UN peacekeeping missions.Participants were taught principles in injury treatment and arrangement in emergency transport, and performed mock medical transport missions.-VNA