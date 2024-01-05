An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Nguyen Xuan Thang has urged the Vietnam Australia Centre (VAC) to further promote research and policy consulting activities.



Thang, who is also Politburo member and and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, made the statement at a working session with Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski within the framework of the third meeting of the Vietnam Australia Centre Project Steering Committee in Hanoi on January 5.



Research serving the review of 40 years of doi moi (renewal) process should provide initiatives and strategic orientations to support Vietnam in realising its socio-economic development goals to become a high-income country by 2045, the official said.



It is necessary for studies on women's empowerment in Vietnam to set forth practical recommendations to assist the promotion of women's leadership role in the country, he continued.



Thang highlighted the relations between the two countries in 2023, especially the visits to Vietnam by Australian Governor General David Hurley in April, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in June, saying these trips marked the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties, and contributed to strengthening cohesion and strategic trust between the two countries.



He lauded outstanding activities of the Vietnam Australia Centre in the past year such as organising the Vietnam - Australia Forum on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties with the participation of Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and training courses for cadres in Vietnam and Australia, especially the development of contingent of female leaders.



He attributed the VAC’s achievements to cooperation and support from the Australian Embassy, efforts of the centre's staff and contributions of the partner agencies, namely the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, Government Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Affirming that the Vietnam Australia Centre is a symbol of the "soft connection" of the two countries' relations and will play an increasingly important role following the two nations' upgrade of their partnership, Thang called on the Australian Government, relevant ministries and agencies of Vietnam to continue to assist and pay more attention to the centre's operations in the future.



Also at the meeting, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics awarded the insignia "For the cause of training and fostering political theory" to Mark Tattersall, Minister - Deputy Ambassador of Australia to Vietnam.



Launched in June 2022, the VAC aims to help Vietnam access Australia’s knowledge, skills and expertise, experience in training and scientific research, thereby strengthening mutual understanding and deepening the fruitful partnership relationship between the two countries.



It also focuses on improving the capacity of Vietnamese leaders and managers to meet the requirements of integration and development of the country and contributing to beefing up the close, positive and sustainable Vietnam-Australia cooperation relationship./.