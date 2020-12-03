Politics VNA launches special website on 13th National Party Congress The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) launched a special website on December 3 that provides information on the 13th National Party Congress in different forms and languages.

Politics Workshop discusses Vietnam-UN cooperation framework for 2022-2026 Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Kamal Malhotra, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, co-chaired a seminar on building the Vietnam – UN development cooperation framework in 2022-2026 in Hanoi on December 2.

Politics Vietnam boosts cooperation with Geneva Int’l Centre for Humanitarian Demining Vietnam, as one of the countries most affected by bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from wartime, always strongly supports efforts at national, regional and international levels to solve consequences, ensure people’s lives and boost socio-economic development at contaminated areas.

Politics Former deputy minister expelled from Party The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on December 2 decided to expel former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade and former member of the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Party Civil Affairs Committee Ho Thi Kim Thoa from the Party.