Vietnam, Australia convene fourth defence policy dialogue
Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Deputy Secretary Strategy, Policy and Industry at the Australian Department of Defence, Peter Tesch, co-chaired the fourth Vietnam - Australia defence policy dialogue held via videoconference on December 3.
At the fourth Vietnam - Australia defence policy dialogue (Source: VNA)
Reviewing bilateral defence ties over past years, they noted the two defence ministries pledged to continue promoting ties within the framework of the two countries’ strategic partnership despite the impact of COVID-19.
Defence leaders have maintained annual exchanges, most recently between the two ministers at the informal meeting of ASEAN - Australia defence ministers held for the first time in Hanoi.
Both sides spoke highly of successes in their cooperation on English training and UN peacekeeping operations, thus helping Vietnam fulfil the UN’s mission and reflecting its role and responsibility in the international community.
They hope to expand several new areas of cooperation, such as military medicine, cyber security, academic exchange, search and rescue, and defence industry.
On regional and global issues of shared concern, they reached consensus on the principle of respecting international law, settling disputes by peaceful means, and refraining from the use of or threat to use force.
The two sides expressed their belief that only via cooperation can the world stay united and gradually recover from the pandemic.
On the occasion, Chien thanked the Australian Department of Defence and the country’s army for promptly helping Vietnam during the recent floods./.