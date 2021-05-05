World Singapore extends stay-home notice, Malaysia suspends travel bubble Singapore has decided to lengthen the stay-home notice (SHN) period for travellers from higher-risk countries or regions to 21 days, instead of 14 days, in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic continues developing complicatedly, with the presence of many new variants.

World International community criticise China's new moves in East Sea The international community has voiced protest against China's new moves in the East Sea, including its enforcement of a fishing ban that took effect on May 1 on the sea area covering part of the Gulf of Tonkin and Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and its continued deployment of ships to Bai Ba Dau (Whitsun Reef) in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

World Myanmar parcel bomb blast leaves five dead, one injured The Myanmar media said on May 4 that five were killed and another seriously injured in a parcel bomb blast in the south of the country.