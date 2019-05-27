Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Lt. Gen. Ngo Minh Tien (R) meets with Rear Admiral Allan Du Toit, head of the Australian Defence Ministry delegation, in Hanoi on May 27 (Photo: qdnd.vn)

– Lt. Gen. Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, on May 27 received Rear Admiral Allan Du Toit, head of the Australian Defence Ministry delegation, now in Vietnam to attend the seventh Vietnam – Australia Defence Consultation Channel 1.5.Tien thanked the Australian Defence Ministry for their help over the recent past in training the human resources for the Vietnamese Defence Ministry. Speaking highly of the support from the Australian side to the Vietnamese side in the successful deployment of a field hospital to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, Tien expressed his hope that the Australian ministry will continue the help and support to Vietnam’s preparation for the deployment of another.For his part, the Australian official briefed his host of the outcome of the consultation. Highlighting the fine development of the bilateral relations, he expressed his belief that the relations between the two ministries will be further cemented in the time to come.-VNA