Vietnam, Australia discuss innovation for sustainable development
The Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney and the University of Sydney co-organised a symposium on Australia - Vietnam innovation on August 29 in both in-person and online format, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.
Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)Sydney (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney and the University of Sydney co-organised a symposium on Australia - Vietnam innovation on August 29 in both in-person and online format, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.
In his online speech, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said sci-tech and innovation are highlights of bilateral strategic partnership and will become major pillars in their upcoming cooperation framework,
He added that one of the priorities in Vietnam's development strategy is to build an economy based on sci-tech, innovation, digital transformation and green growth. Therefore, Vietnam is expanding international cooperation in these fields, with Australia being a leading partner.
Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy said he hopes that the event will continue to explore topics of mutual interest, ranging from health care to clean energy, thereby fostering new connections and cooperation opportunities.
Concluding the event, Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh described Australia as Vietnam's leading partner in sci-tech which constitutes one of the three pillars of cooperation between Vietnam and Australia, alongside the economic and security pillars.
He stressed that innovation remains a crucial area of bilateral collaboration in the decades ahead, adding Vietnam wishes to collaborate with Australia in such fields as digital transformation, energy transition, climate change response, health care, circular economy, and start-ups.
Vietnamese Consul General in New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia (Photo: VNA)
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency following the event, Minister for Innovation, Science and Technology of New South Wales state and Australian Minister for Industry and Trade Anoulack Chanthivong said both countries share numerous benefits, such as in joint efforts in decarbonisation and ensuring energy security, aimed at bringing about a brighter future for their respective people.
Round-table workshops were also held on the occasion, with topics on enhancing bilateral economic, trade, industry cooperation; and improving health care through studies and clinical trials and sustainable future coordination./.