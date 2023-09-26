Politics NA Chairman delivers keynote policy speech in Sofia university National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue delivered a keynote policy speech before scholars, lecturers and a large gathering of students at the University of National and World Economy in Sofia on September 25.

Politics Vietnam asks for PCA support in enhancing capacity in international law Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam has asked the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) to continue supporting Vietnam in enhancing capacity in the field of international law to serve socio-economic development and international integration.

Politics PM highlights five measures to elevate Vietnam – Brazil ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a forum and delivered a policy speech at the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 25 as part of his official visit to the Southern American country.