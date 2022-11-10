Vietnam, Australia hold 16th defence cooperation consultation
The 16th Vietnam-Australia defence cooperation consultation took place in Hanoi on November 9.
The event was co-chaired by Major General Vu Thanh Van, Director of the Department of Foreign Relations at the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, and David Lewis, acting director of the Australian Department of Defence’s International Policy Division.
The sides highlighted the sustainment and development of the bilateral defence ties suitable to the bilateral strategic partnership over the past time in contribution to peace and stability regionally and internationally.
The cooperation has reaped positive outcomes in the pandemic fight, delegation exchange, training, and military, they noted, adding that active bilateral consultation and mutual support have also been recorded at multilateral defence forums, particularly the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) Plus.
Affirming that Vietnam appreciates Australia's effective help regarding the UN peacekeeping mission, particularly its support for the transportation of Vietnam's Level 2 field hospital to South Sudan, Van proposed that the two sides continue to prioritise their collaboration in this field.
Vietnam advocates deeper participation in UN peacekeeping operations, so it needs more investment and support from various sources both at home and abroad, Van noted.
He said he hopes Australia will offer further air transport assistance for the field hospital’s upcoming deployments and substitutions if conditions allow.
Vietnam and Australia agreed to propose joint works for the period between now and 2023, with a focus on exchanges, high-level interactions, consultation mechanisms, training, military medicine, UN peacekeeping mission, remedy of war aftermath, and other sectors of their demand and potential.
The sides said they will further support each other at and make practical contributions to the ADMM-Plus.
They also concurred on the organisation of new activities in the exchange of culture-sport activities and of young officers. Vietnam welcomes Australian defence officials and businesses to join the first Vietnam’s international defence exhibition slated for December this year in Hanoi./.