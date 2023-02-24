Politics Vietnam now turns thriving, dynamic, modern, middle-income country: Former Australian Ambassador From a backward, poor and essentially rural-based society and economy, isolated from the rest of the world, Vietnam has developed into a thriving, dynamic, modern, middle-income country with extensive international commercial and human links, former Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Graham Alliband has said.

Politics Military rescuers commended for search and rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey The Ministry of National Defence held a ceremony in Hanoi on February 24 to commend officers and soldiers of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) who had participated in humanitarian relief and search and rescue operations in Turkey following the devastating earthquake on February 6.

Politics Vietnam-Belgium cooperation strengthened The Vietnam-Belgium Friendship Association on February 23 organised a seminar themed “Innovation development: The future of cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium” as one of the activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (March 23, 1973 – March 23, 2023).

Politics Vietnam - Japan Festival hoped to help foster bilateral ties Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received Takebe Tsutomu, Special Advisor to the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, on February 23 to discuss the organisation of the eighth Vietnam - Japan Festival.