Vietnam, Australia hold third security dialogue at deputy-ministerial level
The third security dialogue at the deputy-ministerial level between Vietnam and Australia took place in Canberra on February 22 to enhance bilateral cooperation in security and law enforcement issues of common concern.
Vietnamese and Australian officials pose for a group photo at the dialogue on February 22. (Source: bocongan.gov.vn)Sydney (VNA) – The third security dialogue at the deputy-ministerial level between Vietnam and Australia took place in Canberra on February 22 to enhance bilateral cooperation in security and law enforcement issues of common concern.
The dialogue, held under the countries’ joint statement on their strategic partnership signed in March 2018, was co-chaired by Sen. Lt. Gen. Luong Tam Quang, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security, and Sophie Sharpe, Deputy Secretary at the Australian Department of Home Affairs.
Among the issues under consideration, they discussed the enhancement of cooperation in exit, entry, and the fight against illegal maritime migration to Australia so as to improve the migration management capacity, receive citizens back, and share information and improve the air security capacity.
The officials looked into the promotion of ties in cyber security, data security, and essential technology through the consideration of possibility for coordinating in anti-cybercrime programmes.
They exchanged information about organised crimes, drug and precursor trafficking, and the combat against money laundering. The two sides agreed to boost collaboration via the joint anti-transnational crime team, provide equipment support, work together to deal with requests for the extradition of internationally wanted fugitives and for mutual legal assistance related to extraditions and criminal matters, and push ahead with the cooperation in improving the law enforcement capacity of the Vietnamese ministry’s officials via the Asia Region Law Enforcement Management Programme (ARLEMP).
Vietnam and Australia will support the exchange of information about actions and policies to ramp up the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, and boost the adherence to international standards through sharing financial information about suspicious transactions and jointly fighting organised and transnational crimes, they said.
They also discussed the reinforcement of partnerships in minimising disaster and climate change risks, along with in improving the response and recovery capacity through delegation exchanges with the National Emergency Management Agency of Australia.
Another issue on the table was to keep sharing information about the regional and global situations related to each country./.