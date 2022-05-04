Business Petrol prices inch up in latest adjustment Retail prices of oil and petrol were raised from 3pm on May 4 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam aims to boost rice export to ASEAN The Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will coordinate with Vietnam’s trade offices in member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to organise a consulting session on rice exports.

Business Remittances to HCM City reach nearly 1.8 billion USD in Q1 Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter of this year reached nearly 1.8 billion USD, according to the State Bank of Vietnam’s branch in the city.

Business Transport firms up charges amid mounting fuel prices About 80-90 percent of fixed-route transport firms have adjusted their fares up by 10-15 percent to offset mounting fuel costs, according to a Ministry of Transport (MoT) report submitted to the Prime Minister, assessing the impact of higher fuel prices.