Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at a press conference following their talks. (Photo: VNA)

5. We renew our commitment to frequent high-level engagement in all channels between the Communist Party, Government and National Assembly of Vietnam, and the political parties, Government and Parliament of Australia; and to bilateral cooperation mechanisms, including Annual Leaders’ Talks.6. We acknowledge our close defence, security and justice ties, which contribute to peace, stability and the development of the region, including through education and training, practical exchange and peacekeeping support. We will work together to expand these programs, including elevating our peacekeeping cooperation to a Peacekeeping Partnership and the current Vice Ministerial Security Dialogue to the Ministerial level.7. We commit to enhancing law enforcement and intelligence cooperation through closer cooperation between Vietnamese and Australian police, maritime and border authorities to target and disrupt transnational organised crime impacting our mutual interests, including people smuggling and human trafficking, drug-related crimes, money laundering, terrorism and its financing, cybercrime and sexual exploitation. We will strengthen our cooperation on legal and judicial matters of mutual interest.8. We commit to broadening cooperation, including in defence industry, maritime security, information and intelligence sharing; strengthening maritime cooperation, including sustainable marine resource management and combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing; and enhancing cooperation in cyber-security and critical technology, including through cyber capacity building initiatives to address cyber security threats.9. We will continue good practice of information sharing and forecasting on strategic issues of mutual concern related to each country’s national security and interests.