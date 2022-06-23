Business RCEP commitments help establish large e-commerce space in Asia: Deputy Minister The implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)’s e-commerce commitments will help establish a large e-commerce space based on internationally accepted standards with the participation of big economies who are advanced in e-commerce, according to Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh.

Business Seafood exporters face challenging second half of 2022: conference Seafood exporters in Vietnam may find the second half of 2022 a challenging period compared to the first due to slowing global economic growth, despite a successful first half of the year, according to a conference held by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

Business National promotion month to begin in mid-November Vietnam Grand Sale 2022, the annual national promotion month programme, is set to take place nationwide from November 15 to December 22.

Business Lopsided relationship scares investors off PPP Nearly 18 months since the introduction of the 2021 Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in Vietnam, it's still difficult to get investors to warm up to PPP projects despite the huge potential for growth, as the country ramps up efforts to build modern infrastructure, said industry experts and policymakers in a meeting in Hanoi on June 21.