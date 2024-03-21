Business Bright prospect for agro-forestry-fishery exports to Japan The export of agro-forestry-fishery products to Japan is forecast to continue thriving in 2024 as numerous export opportunities are in place.

Business Petrovietnam maintains growth trajectory despite market challenges Vietnam's State-owned oil and gas giant Petrovietnam has defied rising market risks with a strong performance in the first two months of this year, recording a 19% year-on-year increase in turnover and a 5% growth in its contribution to the State budget.

Business OV praises revised Land Law’s openness, inclusivity An overseas Vietnamese (OV) has lauded the revised Land Law, which was passed by the Vietnamese National Assembly in January, highlighting its focus on attracting foreign capital and fostering connections between OVs and their homeland.