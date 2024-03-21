Vietnam, Australia share experiences in climate-smart agriculture
The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding. (Photo: thuysanvietnam.com.vn)Ca Mau (VNA) – The Vietnam Fisheries Society (VINAFIS) and Australia’s Beanstalk Agtech company on March 21 signed a two-year memorandum of understanding on strengthening cooperation in smart agriculture in response to climate change.
The signing was one among a series of activities of the VietShrimp Aquaculture International Fair 2024, themed “In company with shrimp farmers”, which is taking place in the southernmost province of Ca Mau from March 20-22.
Cherie Russell, Acting Deputy Ambassador of Australia to Vietnam, said that Beanstalk Agtech is in charge of implementing the ‘Australia Vietnam Partnership for Climate-Smart Agriculture’, a programme focusing on curating bilateral collaboration opportunities to advance climate-smart agriculture (CSA) in Vietnam.
This agreement will promote joint economic growth as well as the exchange of information and experience in the field of smart agriculture between the two countries, she said, adding that it is also a basis for the two sides to cooperate in promoting, distributing and marketing products and services in both Australia and Vietnam.
Beanstalk Agtech is leading a delegation of 12 Australian agricultural technology businesses to the Mekong Delta region to seek cooperation opportunities to apply climate-smart technology solutions to the Vietnamese rice and shrimp industries.
The VINAFIS will support promotion and distribution in localities to expand the scale of Australian businesses in Vietnam./.