Politics Infographic Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting there are expected to create a new impulse for the two countries’ enhanced strategic partnership. In the past 24 years, especially after the two countries established a strategic partnership, the Vietnam-Thailand relations have developed strongly across fields.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - New Zealand Strategic Partnership New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid an official visit to Vietnam on November 14-17, 2022. The Vietnam - New Zealand Strategic Partnership has developed strongly over the years and expanded to all fields of politics, economy, trade, investment, security and defense, education and training, and travel.

Politics Infographic 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits More than 20 activities are scheduled to be held, with the participation of leaders from ASEAN countries and 10 partners.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Cambodia traditional friendship and solidarity The traditional friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Cambodia have been further strengthened since the two countries established diplomatic ties in June 1967.