Business Two more dairy firms licensed to export to China The Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC) has recently announced to grant transaction codes to two Vietnamese companies to ship dairy products to China, said the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Department of Asia-Africa Markets.

Business Vietnam maintains positive outlook for economic recovery in 2021: WB The rapid suppression of the new COVID-19 outbreak in late January 2021 has helped maintain Vietnam’s positive outlook for economic recovery this year, the World Bank (WB) has said.

Business Japan grants GI certification to Vietnamese lychee The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has granted geographical indication certification to Luc Ngan lychee that originates from Bac Giang, a northern Vietnamese province.

Business Series of events to match woodworking businesses with foreign buyers Business in the wood industry will have a chance to seek buyers and boost export during the Vietnam Furniture Matching Week 2021, scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from April 12 to 19.