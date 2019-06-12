The Vietnam AutoExpo 2019 will last through June 15 at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– The 16th International Exhibition on Automobile, Transportation and Supporting Industry (Vietnam AutoExpo 2019) kicked off at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on June 12.Aside from Vietnamese producers and distributors, the event also attracted businesses from many other countries and territories, including China, Russia, the US, the Netherlands, Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Taiwan (China).Visitors to the event can experience a test drive of a wide range of vehicles, from passenger cars, trucks, buses and special use vehicles to motorcycles and electric bikes.Automobile and motorcycle components and spare parts are also on display.Notably, Vietnamese carmaker VinFast is showcasing the Lux A2.0 sedan, the Fadil hatchback and the Klara e-scooter model. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam is introducing its key series like Pajero Sport, Outlander, Xpander and Triton with technological improvements.Renowned motorcycle manufacturers like Harley Davidson, Triumph and Royal Enfield are not only displaying their big-capacity vehicles but also giving bikers a chance to try them.A number of the latest commercial and special use vehicle models are also showed at the expo.As part of the exhibition, which will last through June 15, business matching events with the participation of over 100 firms will also take place to promote partnership and consumption.-VNA