Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 19.

Politics NA Chairman receives Lao Vice President Politburo member, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 19 for visiting Bounthong Chitmany, Politburo member, permanent member of the Secretariat of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), and Vice President of Laos.

Politics President hosts outgoing Omani, Czech ambassadors President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted separate receptions for outgoing Omani and Czech ambassadors in Hanoi on July 19 .

Politics Vietnam becomes rotating chair of ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina Duong Quoc Thanh has assumed the position of ASEAN Committee in Buenos Aires (ACBA) Chair for six months during a meeting of the committee on July 18.