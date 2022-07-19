Vietnam, Azerbaijan to boost cooperation in potential fields
Vietnam and Azerbaijan have potential to boost cooperation in various fields, particularly in economy, trade and investment, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told visiting Azerbaijan Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov at their meeting in Hanoi on July 19.
FM Son affirmed that Vietnam wants to continue developing the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Azerbaijan.
He suggested the two Foreign Ministries coordinate to increase the exchange of delegations and keep working closely together at international and regional organisations.
Deputy FM Elnur Mammadov congratulated Vietnam on its achievements in socio-economic development and international integration as well as in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He stressed that Azerbaijan wishes to promote cooperation with Vietnam in economy-trade, investment, education-training, culture-tourism, transport, oil and gas, and between their localities.
The same day, Deputy FM Ha Kim Ngoc and his Azerbaijan counterpart co-chaired the second political consultation between the two Foreign Ministries, during which they discussed in depth bilateral ties and some international and regional issues of common concern.
The Vietnamese official noted that the economic partnership between the two countries remains modest, which does not match their potential and traditional friendship.
He suggested that the two sides take measures to promote ties and connectivity between their businesses and enhance the role of the Vietnam-Azerbaijan inter-governmental committee on economy, trade, science and technology cooperation.
The Azerbaijan official proposed that the two sides maintain the political consultation mechanism, and expand cooperation in such potential fields as oil and gas, and logistics.
The two sides agreed to continue coordinating in multi-lateral forums, contributing to peace, stability and the rule of law in the world.
Later, the two Deputy FMs attended and spoke at a workshop on the 30-year diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and Azerbaijan. They witnessed the signing of a cooperative agreement between the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam and the ADA University of Azerbaijan./.