Politics UN Security Council adopts Vietnamese-compiled resolution The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 25 adopted Resolution 2529 on reappointing the prosecutor and reviewing the two-year operation of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT).

Politics 36th ASEAN Summit opens in Hanoi The 36th ASEAN Summit themed “Cohesive and Responsive ASEAN” took place in Hanoi on June 26 under the chair by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics PM commends public security force’s performance in first half Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has applauded the achievements of the people’s public security force in the first half of 2020 which, he said, greatly helped ensure political security, social order and safety, and, especially, COVID-19 control.