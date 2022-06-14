World Thailand’s exports to ASEAN up 17 percent in four months Thailand’s exports to member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the first four months of 2022 reached 24 billion USD, up 17 percent year on year.

World Laos’ 9th legislature open third session The 9th National Assembly of Laos on June 13 convened its third session in Vientiane to hear reports and discuss important matters in addressing the nation’s economic difficulties.

World Malaysia gov’t continues fuel subsidy: official The Malaysian government still has sufficient funds to continue to provide fuel subsidies to the people despite rising global crude oil prices, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has said.

World Thailand to speed up clean energy adoption Thailand cannot avoid entering the latest chapter of energy management as worries over climate change are growing, causing many countries to implement serious measures against industries that emit carbon dioxide, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow has said.