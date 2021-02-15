World Foreign leaders extend Tet greetings in Vietnamese language Leaders of several foreign countries have extended their greetings in the Vietnamese language on the occasion of the 2021 Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

World Thailand packaging company inks partnership in Vietnam Thailand’s SCG Packaging (SCGP) is joining hands with its Vietnamese partners under an investment worth 10 billion THB (334 million USD) to expand its packaging solution business in Vietnam, where demand for packaging products is growing.

World Ten most outstanding international events in 2020 The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) has selected the Top 10 events that shaped the world in 2020.