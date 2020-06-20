Vietnam backs Haiti government’s constitutional reform
Vietnam and Indonesia delivered a joint speech supporting efforts by the government of Haiti in constitutional reform, and called on parties in Haiti to enhance comprehensive dialogues, during a video conference of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on June 19.
A normal day in Haiti's capital city of Port-au-Prince (Photo: AP)
New York (VNA) – Vietnam and Indonesia delivered a joint speech supporting efforts by the government of Haiti in constitutional reform, and called on parties in Haiti to enhance comprehensive dialogues, during a video conference of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on June 19.
The meeting looked into the situation in Haiti and the report of the UN Secretary General on the operation of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).
Both Vietnam and Indonesia expressed their concern over difficulties and uncertainties regarding the situation in Haiti, especially the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They said they back the electoral process and the intensification of women’s participation.
The two countries also lauded the BINUH for its measures in support of Haiti over the recent past, and urged the office and the UN working group to identify concrete measures to help Haiti deal with pressing issues.
Other UNSC member countries praised the office’s supporting role in the political transformation and stressed the need for Haiti to step up political dialogues and constitutional reform.
They voiced their concern over activities of armed criminal gangs, and appealed to the international community and other countries to continue their support to Haiti in handling these challenges.
Helen La Lime, Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of the BINUH, said the situation in Haiti has calmed down over the past time, and certain political parties have called on people to join efforts against the pandemic.
Haiti has confirmed 4,900 COVID-19 cases so far, with 84 deaths, she said, adding that Haiti’s economy is expected to contract 4 percent this year while inflation would expand 20 percent.
The office has further assisted the Haiti government in such benchmark areas as political governance, community violence reduction, justice and rule of law, human rights, unemployment, youth and other vulnerable groups, basic social service delivery and resilience, she said.
Established on June 25, 2019, the BINUH works primarily with state institutions to strengthen political stability and good governance, including the rule of law; advance a peaceful and stable environment, including through supporting an inclusive inter-Haitian national dialogue; and protect and promote human rights.
The activities of the mission that aim to help create the conditions needed for sustainable development are integrated with those of the 19 agencies, funds and programmes of the United Nations Country Team, which deliver humanitarian assistance and implement development programmes under the leadership of national authorities./.