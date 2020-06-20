Politics Vietnam Border Guard Law to be further debated in next NA sitting A majority of deputies of the 14th National Assembly (NA) agreed with the enactment of the Vietnam Border Guard Law as it will provide legal basis for the construction, management and protection of the national border and the building of a stronger border guard force.

Politics NA adopts revised law on its organisation The 14th National Assembly (NA) adopted the revised Law on the NA Organisation on the final day of its ninth sitting in Hanoi on June 19.

Politics NA’s ninth online session fruitful: deputies More than 98 percent of the legislators surveyed recognise the good results of the freshly-concluded ninth session of the 14th National Assembly, said NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc at a press conference in Hanoi on June 19.

Politics Leaders offer congratulations on 45 years of Vietnam-New Zealand ties Party General Secretary and President President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 19 sent a message of congratulations to Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Patsy Reddy on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (June 19, 1975 - 2020).