World Singapore leads Asian countries in Energy Transition Index The World Economic Forum (WFF) has placed Singapore at first position among Asian countries in its Energy Transition Index (ETI) 2021.

ASEAN Malaysia's aerospace industry hoped to rebound early next year The Malaysian aerospace industry is expected to rebound and regain pre-pandemic revenue levels as early as next year, Minister of International Trade and Industry Mohamed Azmin Ali has said.

World New COVID-19 infections logged in Laos, Thailand, Philippines Laos, Thailand and the Philippines recorded new cases of COVID-19 on April 22, with the highest number of infections posted in the Philippines, at 8,767.

World Thailand sees new daily record of COVID-19 deaths, Singapore probing re-infections Thailand reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic in the country early last year, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announced on April 22.