World Southeast Asian nations post increasing COVID-19 cases On June 3, Malaysia posted over 8,200 new COVID-19 cases, while the figure for Singapore was the highest since May 16.

World EU-funded project for Southeast Asia’s COVID-19 response launched An EU-funded project called “Southeast Asia Health Pandemic Response and Preparedness” was officially launched on June 2 by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell and ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi.

World Vietnam proposes diversifying assistance for gender equality initiatives of Sahel Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, on June 2 called on the international community to join hands in developing and diversifying assistance to ensure sustainable financial sources for gender equality initiatives and relevant projects of the Sahel.

World Indonesia’s new capital city project postponed again The Indonesian government put on hold the project on developing a new capital city in East Kalimantan and will not allocate budget for the Ministry of Public Works and Housing (PUPR) in 2022.