Vietnam backs non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons
At the event (Photo: VNA)
New York (VNA) - The UN Security Council (UNSC) sat down on June 3 to discuss the issue of chemical weapons in Syria and unanimously adopted two Resolutions regarding the situation in Sudan and Libya, with Vietnam affirming its consistent stance in support of the non-proliferation and disarmament of weapons of mass destruction, including chemical ones.
The event heard updates on the issue by Director-General of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Fernando Arias and UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu.
Participants focused their discussions on the investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria; as well as technical cooperation between the OPCW Secretariat and Syria in resolving differences related to Syria's initial declaration in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).
Speaking at the meeting, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of Vietnam’s Mission to the UN, shared the UNSC’s common concerns regarding reports on the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria.
He emphasised the need to maintain close and continuous cooperation between the OPCW Secretariat and Syria in promoting the implementation of the CWC and resolving any disagreements and backlog issues.
The ambassador also called on the international community to strengthen cooperation and constructive dialogue to assist the finding of a lasting solution to the Syria issue.
At the meeting, the UNSC adopted Resolution 2578 to extend for another year a series of authorisations laid out in Resolution 2526 (2020).
Those measures — first agreed in Resolution 2292 (2016) — allow States, acting nationally or through regional organizations, to inspect vessels on the high seas bound to or from Libya, given reasonable grounds to believe that they are in violation of the council’s arms embargo.
Also by unanimously adopting Resolution 2579 (2021), the council decided to extend the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS). UNITAMS, as part of an integrated and unified UN structure, shall — in full accordance with the principles of national ownership — continue a set of strategic objectives, including assisting Sudan’s political transition, providing technical assistance to its constitution drafting process; and supporting the implementation of the human rights and rule of law provisions of the Constitutional Document./.