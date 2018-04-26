Ambassador Duong Chi Dung, head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN, the WTO and other international organisations in Geneva (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam pursues a consistent policy of supporting efforts by international community for non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, stated Ambassador Duong Chi Dung, head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN, the WTO and other international organisations in Geneva.The ambassador made the statement at the April 25 plenary meeting of the second session of the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) from April 23 to May 4, at the UN Office in Geneva.Dung stressed the importance of the balanced implementation of NPT’s three pillars, which are nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purpose.He urged countries to participate further in international treaties on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, and strengthen the resolve to make progress in their nuclear disarmament and comprehensive and complete disarmament.The diplomat joined other ASEAN member states to call for nuclear powers to join the Southeast Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free-Zone (SEANWFZ) Treaty and related protocols. He said the involvement will ensure security for nations without nuclear weapon.Dung also called on countries to implement the Resolution of the 1995 NPT Review and Extension Conference on creating a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.Regarding the use of nuclear power for peaceful purposes, the Ambassador thanked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for its support for Vietnam and other developing countries in the field.He underscored Vietnam’s determination and commitments to implementing the NPT as a trustworthy partner who spares no efforts for a peaceful world without nuclear weapons.The NPT entered into force in 1970 and was extended indefinitely in 1995. It has 191 member countries, with Vietnam joining in June 1982.The NPT review conference is held every five years. More than 400 delegates from 118 countries and international organizations took part in the second session of the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Review Conference.-VNA