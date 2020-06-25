Vietnam backs Palestinians’ fight for justice: Deputy FM
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Minh Khoi (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam consistently supports the fight for justice as well as the legitimate and inviolable rights of Palestinians, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Minh Khoi has said.
Speaking at a regular meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) held online, Khoi expressed his concern over reports of Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.
Vietnam backs the two-state solution, with the establishment of the State of Palestine, whose capital would be East Jerusalem, existing peacefully alongside the State of Israel, based on the 1967 borderline and relevant resolutions of the UN, he said.
He called on the parties to engage in dialogue and negotiations and to continue to seek a comprehensive and equitable solution that can bring about sustainable and long-term peace, thus protecting the lives of citizens and the legitimate rights of the parties, and contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region.
Vietnam applauds all efforts to restart the Middle East peace process and stands ready to contribute to promoting dialogue and negotiations between Israel and Palestine, Khoi said.
He went on to say that Vietnam will make more contributions to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and hopes that the international community and countries will support the agency’s activities in providing humanitarian relief to Palestinians.
Addressing the online meeting, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres pointed to increasing humanitarian issues facing Palestinians from the impact of COVID-19, saying that international aid is needed now more than ever.
He appealed to relevant parties to step up dialogue and resume negotiations through the intermediary role of the UN, the Middle East Quartet, and the international community, to seek peaceful solutions to end the conflict and contribute to regional peace and security./.