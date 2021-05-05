Vietnam backs reconciliation, economic development efforts in Bosnia-Herzegovina
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, voiced Vietnam’s support for reconciliation and economic development efforts in Bosnia and Herzegovina when addressing a regular debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina on May 4.
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)
At the event, UN Secretary General’s High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Valentin Inzko presented a report for the period from October 16, 2020 to April 15, 2021, saying that the situation of Bosnia and Herzegovina has seen progress, with the organisation of local elections in November 2020, and elections in Mostar city after 12 years.
However, he noted that the country still faces challenges in ensuring peace and security.
Ambassador Quy expressed his concern about the complicated internal situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which undermined efforts to fully implement the Dayton Peace Agreement.
He emphasised the importance to promote trust building and sustainable dialogue among stakeholders, strengthen cooperation towards socio-political stabilisation, and the implementation of reform and economic development to improve people's lives, and put the interests of the people at the centre of all endeavours.
The top responsibility belongs to Bosnia and Herzegovina, concerned communities and the people, he said.
The international community needs to support these efforts, he noted, stressing that mediation efforts must push the parties closer together towards a future of peace and development.
UN member states said that it is necessary to further promote measures to improve the lives of the people, avoid statements and policies that can cause tensions, thus promoting stability and peace.
Bosnia and Herzegovina needs to continue efforts to reform and promote the rule of law, implement the Dayton Peace Agreement, organise elections and appoint vacant executive positions, and seek a holistic approach in response to the COVID-19 pandemic./.