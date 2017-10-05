Scene at a meeting of the General Assembly (​Illustrative image - Source: UN)

– Vietnam supports the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)’s provision of technical assistance to tackle increasing challenges in drug crime control on a global scale, stated Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Anh.The deputy permanent representative of the Vietnam mission to the UN made the remark at the October 4 debate of the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee, when participants discussed crime prevention, criminal justice, and international drug control.The diplomat said Vietnam has been following an inclusive approach to drug crime with a stress on raising public awareness and communal engagement.Legislative reform, including amending the penal code and issuing a national action plan on drug control by 2020, as well as close cooperation with ASEAN and Interpol are also key to Vietnam’s drug strategy, Kim Anh said.At the meeting, on behalf of ASEAN, Singapore reiterated the bloc’s commitment to joining international efforts in fighting transnational crime and its support toward UNODC policy-making.-VNA