Vietnam backs UNSC-OSCE stronger cooperation
Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN (Source: VNA)
New York (VNA) – Vietnam supports the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the UN Security Council (UNSC) to strengthen their cooperation in line with the UN Charter, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.
In his speech at a meeting held by the UNSC in New York on February 6, Quy affirmed that Vietnam applauds the OSCE’s humanitarian assistance, intermediation and mediation activities as well as its efforts to promote peace processes at hot spots in Europe.
He emphasized that activities of regional organisations must comply with the UN Charter and supported the OSCE's role in monitoring and helping with the implementation of the Minsk agreements.
Quy also reiterated the principle of peacefully settling disputes in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.
Speaking at the meeting, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama, who is also Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, confirmed three priorities of the OSCE in 2020, including promoting field conflict settlement, especially the crises in Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The OSCE will implement its commitments to enhance the role of women in the peace and security process, as well as in the fight against corruption, terrorism, smuggling and weapons proliferation, Rama said.
It will also work to establish regional stability through dialogues between the OSCE and citizens and civil social organisations in order to ensure human rights and rights of ethnic minority groups, prevent human trafficking, discrimination and dissemination of hostile statements, Rama added.
Representatives of the UNSC’s member nations asserted their countries’ support for cooperation between the two organisations, and the role played by the OSCE in promoting dialogue and humanitarian assistance in areas with conflicts in Europe, especially in promoting the implementation of the Minsk agreements on the crisis in Ukraine.
They stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in ensuring and promoting rights of women and children, human rights and compliance with laws; protecting civilians in conflict areas; and combating human trafficking and terrorism.
Established in 1975, the OSCE groups 57 member countries in North America, Europe and South Asia, including four out of the five permanent members of the UNSC, namely the UK, the US, Russia and France./.