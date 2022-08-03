Politics Vietnam-RoK cooperation thriving: workshop After 30 years of the establishment of the bilateral diplomatic ties, cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has been thriving across spheres, heard an online workshop held by the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) in Hanoi on August 3.

Politics Trip beefs up Vietnam-Cambodia friendship, people-to-people exchange A Vietnamese delegation is paying a visit to Cambodia from August 1-4 in a bid to cement the bilateral friendship and people-to-people exchange, amid the celebration of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Politics Prime Minister chairs government meeting on socio-economic situation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need to ensure the stability of the macro-economy, markets of different kinds, politics and people’s material and spiritual life, while chairing a regular government meeting on August 3.