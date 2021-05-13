Vietnam backs waiving IP rights on COVID-19 vaccines: Spokesperson
To keep COVID-19 at bay, Vietnam wants countries that produce vaccines to waive the associated intellectual property (IP) rights to boost availability worldwide, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference held virtually on May 13.
When asked to comment about US President Joe Biden’s statement in support of waiving IP rights on COVID-19 vaccines, Hang said Vietnam has made every possible effort to access COVID-19 vaccines and negotiate with potential foreign suppliers.
It has been able to access several sources of supply, including from the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) Facility and UK-based developer Astra Zeneca, she said, adding that the country has been administering vaccines to priority groups.
Vietnam is also accelerating the development of home-grown vaccines, which are expected to be put into use next year, she continued. This will allow the country to have its own supply and proactively fight the pandemic./.