Vietnam backs Yemen’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity
Vietnam supports Yemen’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, Chargé d'Affaires of the Vietnamese mission to the UN Ambassador Pham Hai Anh told the UN Security Council (UNSC), stressing the importance of promoting and ensuring the meaningful participation of women in the political process.
Speaking at the UNSC online meeting on the Yemen situation on January 14, Anh welcomed the positive developments in the implementation of the Riyadh agreement, including the formation of the new Government.
Emphasising the importance of the immediate cessation of hostilities and acceptance of the Joint Declaration towards a nationwide ceasefire, he noted that COVID-19, severe economic crisis, food insecurity and the imminent risk of famine are major challenges for the country.
He went on to call for an early international donor conference for Yemen, urging concerned parties to fully implement the Stockholm and Riyadh agreements together with UN mediation.
Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said that the most urgent priority in Yemen right now is to prevent a massive famine. Sixteen million Yemenis are poised to go hungry this year, and about 50,000 already find themselves in the midst of a small famine, he said, adding: “Every decision the world makes right now must take this into account.”
The speakers called on the international community to intensify aid for Yemen, and asked relevant parties to resume dialogue to narrow differences.
They condemned recent attacks in the country, especially the December 30 attack at Aden airport which killed nearly 30 civilians and injured more than 100 others./.