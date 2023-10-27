Swimmer Le Tien Dat brought the first gold medal to Vietnam in the men's 100 metre breaststroke SB5 event on October 27.

The same day, Swimmer Vi Thi Hang secured another silver medal for Vietnam.

Competing in the final of the women's 50m butterfly S5 event, Hang finished second, clocking 42.81 seconds, to earn the silver medal – her second at the tournament.

By far the Vietnamese sport delegation to the Games have won one gold, seven silver and six bronze medals./.

VNA