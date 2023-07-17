Vietnam bags gold at Asian Athletics Championships
Vietnamese athletes has won a gold medal in the women’s 4x400 relay event at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.
The team includes Nguyen Thi Ngoc, Hoang Thi Minh Hanh, Nguyen Thi Huyen, and Nguyen Thi Hang. Huyen's good performance in the third run helped the Vietnamese team set a record with a time of 3 minutes and 32.36 seconds.
The Sri Lankan team finished second with a time of 3 minutes 33.27 seconds and India ranked third.
After four days of competition, the Vietnamese team won a gold and a bronze at the championships. Nguyen Thi Huong secured the bronze medal in the women's triple jump.
The 2023 Asian Athletics Championships took place from July 12-16 at Thailand's Suphachalasai Stadium with the participation of athletes from more than 40 countries. The tournament is considered to be one of the qualifiers for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris./.