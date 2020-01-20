Business Vietjet launches Da Lat-Seoul route Vietjet on January commenced its latest international route connecting the resort city of Da Lat in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Seoul – the capital city of the Republic of Korea.

Travel Hoi An among 10 most affordable places for British The 400-year-old city of Hoi An in central Vietnam has jumped four places to the 7th position on this year’s list of 10 cheapest destinations for the British.

Travel Indonesian news outlet calls Da Nang Vietnam’s Bali Indonesia’s Detik news outlet calls Da Nang, the largest and most modern city in central Vietnam, “Vietnam’s Bali” favoured by both local and foreign travellers.