Vietnam bags more tourism awards at ASEAN Tourism Forum
Vietnam won two ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Awards (ASTA) at the 2020 ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF 2020) which took place in Brunei from January 12 – 16.
Vietnam wins two ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Standard Awards (ASTA) at the 2020 ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF 2020)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam won two ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Standard Awards at the 2020 ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF 2020) which took place in Brunei from January 12 – 16.
The16,000-sqm border information cluster in Sa Vi Cape in Tra Co, Mong Cai city in the northern province of Quang Ninh received an award for urban sustainable product, while the Thanh Dong Organic Farm situated in Hoi An, the central coastal province of Quang Nam brought home one for rural sustainable product.
The awards are recognition of the best sustainable tourism activities in the region involving the local community, accommodation, food and beverage and public toilets run by public and private tourism stakeholders.
It encourages stakeholders in the tourism value chain to be more environmentally-conscious and responsible in their business operations to achieve sustainability.
At the ATF 2020, three cities in Vietnam were also presented with the ASEAN Clean Tourist Awards.
They were Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Quy Nhon city in the central province of Binh Dinh and Hue city in Thua Thien-Hue central province.
The recognition aimed to honour and popularise localities that boosted high quality tourism services in the region.
To earn the title, the cities need to satisfy criteria on environmental management, cleanliness, waste management, awareness-building on environmental protection and cleanliness, green spaces, health safety, urban safety for tourists, and tourism infrastructure and facilities.
In 2018, Hue, Hoi An and Da Lat were honoured with the title./.