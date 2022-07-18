Vietnam bags one silver, three bronzes at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2022
All four Vietnamese students competing at the International Biology Olympiad 2022 (IBO 2022) pocketed medals, bringing home one silver and three bronzes, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) reported on July 18.
The silver medalist is Truong Van Quoc Dat from the Quoc Hoc Hue High School for the Gifted in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue, the ministry said.
Nguyen Phuc Lam from the Quang Trung High School for the Gifted in the southern province of Binh Phuoc; Vo Tien Thanh from the Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted in northern Phu Tho province; and Do Trong Phuoc from the Ly Tu Trong High School for the Gifted in Mekong Delta Can Tho city, won the bronze medals.
IBO 2022 was organised in Armenia from July 10-18, seeing the participation of 231 candidates from 63 countries and territories worldwide./.