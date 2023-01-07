Politics President meets exemplars of kindness President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 6 held a meeting with 50 delegates representing nearly 2,000 characters featured in the Vietnam Television (VTV)’s programme “Viec Tu Te (Kindness)” last year.

Politics Second extraordinary meeting enters second working day The second extraordinary meeting of the 15th National Assembly entered the second working day in Hanoi on January 6.

Politics NA Chairman attends public security guard force sports festival National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 6 attended the opening ceremony of the 34th traditional sports festival of the People's Public Security Guard Force organised by the Ministry of Public Security’s Guard High Command.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.