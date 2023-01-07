Vietnam, Bahamas set up diplomatic relations
On behalf of the Governments of Vietnam and the Bahamas, their permanent representatives to the United Nations signed a joint communiqué on the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations on January 6.
Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang (R), Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, and his Bahamian counterpart Stan Oduma Smith exchange the signed joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations on January 6. (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, Vietnam and the Bahamas agreed to set up diplomatic representation at the ambassadorial level under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.
The same day, the joint communiqué was sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for circulation and announcement to UN member states.
Addressing the signing ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang said the foundation of diplomatic ties with the Bahamas demonstrates Vietnam’s foreign policy of multilateralising and diversifying international relations, and being an active and responsible member of the international community.
He stressed the two countries share many common viewpoints and stances on regional and global issues at the UN and other multilateral forums, and that this will be one of the focuses of bilateral cooperation.
For his part, Bahamian Ambassador Stan Oduma Smith expressed his delight at the establishment of diplomatic relations with Vietnam, noting that the two sides have many areas to enhance partnerships in such as trade, investment, tourism, and food security.
After the ceremony, the two ambassadors discussed measures for promoting their countries’ cooperation.
Describing the relationship establishment as the start of multifaceted cooperation, they agreed to increase mutual visits and share information to learn about the countries’ strengths and cooperation potential, especially in economy, trade, investment, tourism, banking, information technology, and agriculture.
They also pledged to maintain close cooperation at the UN and other multilateral forums.
With the founding of diplomatic ties with the Bahamas, Vietnam now has diplomatic relations with 191 countries./.