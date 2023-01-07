On behalf of the Governments of Vietnam and the Bahamas, their permanent representatives to the United Nations signed a joint communiqué on the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations on January 6.

Accordingly, Vietnam and the Bahamas agreed to set up diplomatic representation at the ambassadorial level under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang said, the foundation of diplomatic ties with the Bahamas demonstrates Vietnam’s foreign policy of multilateralising and diversifying international relations, and being an active and responsible member of the international community.

For his part, Bahamian Ambassador Stan Oduma Smith expressed his delight at the establishment of diplomatic relations with Vietnam, noting that the two sides have many areas to enhance partnerships in such as trade, investment, tourism, and food security.

With the founding of diplomatic ties with the Bahamas, Vietnam now has diplomatic relations with 191 countries./.

VNA