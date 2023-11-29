Policy forum on trade and investment promotion (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese Ambassador to Bangladesh Nguyen Manh Cuong led a working delegation of the embassy and Vietnamese businesses to visit Chittagong city to seek ways to boost bilateral collaboration in various fields.The port city is an important economic engine of Bangladesh, as every year it generates more than 40% of industrial output and 80% of international trade, and contributes more than 50% of national revenue. Chittagong Port alone currently contributes about 92% of the country's total import and export value.Receiving the delegation, Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury proposed the two sides coordinate in holding cultural and people-to-people exchanges to contribute to enhancing mutual understanding.As the coastal city is facing saline intrusion, natural disasters and marine pollution, Chittagong wants to learn from Vietnam’s experiences in addressing these problems, he stated.Emphasising that Vietnam boasts a coastline of more than 3,200 km with many large port cities, Cuong suggested the two sides research and consider the possibility of establishing twinned relationships between localities of the two countries.The two countries can learn from each other's experiences in the fields of shipbuilding, shipping, and aquatic product processing and preservation, he said, adding that Vietnam is ready to share its experiences.Meeting Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, Chairman of the Chittagong Port Authority, the Vietnamese diplomat stressed the need for the two countries to intensify cooperation activities between port cities and create favourable conditions for the two business communities to bring their products to each other’s market.On this occasion, the Vietnamese embassy and the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised a policy forum on trade and investment promotion.Representatives of businesses from the two countries discussed the advantages and difficulties in understanding the market, legal regulations and administrative procedures to implement investment and business cooperation activities in each country. Among the issues discussed, high import taxes in Bangladesh and visas to Vietnam received the attention of many enterprises.Regarding the visa granting, Ambassador Cuong said that since August this year, Vietnam has issued e-visas to applicants from all countries and territories in the world, including Bangladesh. Therefore, Bangladeshi businesses can carry out related procedures conveniently and quickly.The embassy is coordinating with relevant agencies to promote the opening of direct air routes between the countries.After the forum, several business cooperation agreements and contracts between the two countries’ enterprises were signed./.