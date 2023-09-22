Vietnam, Bangladesh foster people-to-people exchanges
Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and President of the Bangladesh-Vietnam Friendship Society (BVFS) Shamsher M. Chowdhury. (Photo: VNA)Dhaka (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received President of the Bangladesh-Vietnam Friendship Society (BVFS) Shamsher M. Chowdhury in Dhaka on September 22 as part of the top legislator’s visit to Bangladesh.
Hue described the establishment of the BVFS in early 2023 as a milestone, helping to enhance understanding and friendship between the people of the two countries, as well as the bilateral relationship.
The NA leader pledged that after the visit he will instruct the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) to coordinate with the BVFS in cooperation activities, and consider the formation of the Vietnam-Bangladesh friendship association.
Hue also suggested the BVFS work harder to contribute to trade and investment promotion, helping Vietnamese and Bangladeshi businesses explore each other's markets.
For his part, Chowdhury, who is also former Foreign Minister and former Ambassador of Bangladesh to Vietnam, stressed that Bangladesh was the first country in South Asia to recognise and establish diplomatic ties with the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam at the ambassador level.
Vietnam is one of the countries that have played an important role in the Indo-Pacific, he said.
He emphasised that Hue’s official visit to Bangladesh will contribute to strengthening the bilateral political, diplomatic and economic ties, while fostering the friendship, cooperation and exchange between the people of the two countries.
Chowdhury said the BVFS will propose the Bangladeshi government name a road in Dhaka after President Ho Chi Minh./.