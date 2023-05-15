Politics Vietnam attends EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang attended the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Stockholm on May 13.

Politics 13th Party Central Committee convenes mid-term meeting The 13th Party Central Committee opened its mid-term meeting in Hanoi on May 15 under the chair of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics CPV attaches importance to policy exchange with German party: official The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) attaches great importance to the exchange of theories and policies with ruling and political parties of countries worldwide, including Germany, Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member and Chairman of the CPV's Central Theory Council, has said.

Politics Ha Nam urged to promptly complete provincial planning to facilitate growth National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has asked the northern province of Ha Nam to work with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to promptly complete its development planning to enable its faster growth.