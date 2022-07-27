Health Campaign calls for youth engagement in TB fight The Vietnam National Tuberculosis Programme (NTP) in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson on July 25 launched the second phase of a campaign themed "Youth-Tuberculosis warriors" and an interactive game called “Tuberculosis warriors”.

Health PM urges faster vaccination amid COVID-19 resurgence risks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered COVID-19 vaccination be sped up in the face of the pandemic resurgence in some countries.

Health HCM City keeps close watch on monkeypox Having yet to log any cases of monkeypox, Ho Chi Minh City is still urging local health facilities to promptly implement prevention and control measures for the viral zoonosis.