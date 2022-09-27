Vietnamese team (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam beat India 3-0 in Thong Nhat stadium, Ho Chi Minh City on September 27, and won the International Friendlies 2022 with two consecutive wins.

The early opener for Vietnam, made by Phan Van Duc, came at the 11th minute.

In the second half, Van Toan and Van Quyet each scored one goal in the 50th and 72nd minute, respectively.

With the title at this tournament, Vietnam expect to have more points to improve their FIFA rankings. ./.