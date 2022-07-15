Culture - Sports Vietnam – Japan Festival underway in Da Nang Various activities, including cultural shows, exhibitions, sport events and seminars, are underway as part of the Vietnam – Japan Festival 2022 which is taking place in the central city of Da Nang until July 17.

Culture - Sports Hoi An makes its way into world's 25 best cities list The ancient Hoi An town in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Nam has found itself voted to the 20th place in a new global listing of 25 best cities chosen by readers of US magazine Travel + Leisure.

Politics Sculpture camp strengthens Vietnam-Laos friendship A sculpture and poster camp on Vietnam-Laos relations is being held at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in Vietnam’s neighbour, to popularise the traditional cooperation, solidarity, and mutual assistance between the two countries.