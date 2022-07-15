Vietnam beat Thailand to come third at U19 AFF Championship
U19 Vietnam (Photo: VFF)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam beat Thailand 5-3 in the penalty shootout and claimed the third place in the 2022 U19 AFF Championship in Indonesia on July 15.
Vietnam didn’t have an easy start to the game. Thailand had early control the game and constantly created threats toward their goal.
Keeper Van Binh was the star of Vietnam’s defence when he made many saves.
Vietnam struggled in the first half when they only got one shot on goal, while Thailand maintained the pressure. In the 43rd minute, they opened the scoring thanks to a tap-in goal by Sittha Booniha.
In the second half, Vietnam put striker Nguyen Quoc Viet in and he made the difference. Vietnam’s attacking line got much better and in the 54th minute they got the equalizer.
Both teams went back and forth until the last 15 minutes when their stamina was on low.
After 90 minutes, both teams entered the penalty shootout. While Vietnam successfully converted their penalties, Thailand missed one./.