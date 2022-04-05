Vietnam cruise to 7-1 win over Timor Leste on April 5. (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam cruised to 7-1 win over Timor Leste and climbed to the top of Group B in the 2022 AFF Futsal Championship on April 5.



The Vietnamese team opened their account in the first minute thanks to Thuan Phat, but Timor Leste equalised in the 18th minute with an excellent counterattack. However, Vietnam walked in at halftime two goals up thanks to Thai Hoa and Thinh Phat.



Vietnam will face Australia on April 6.



The AFF Futsal Championship is being hosted at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok from April 3-11. It features nine teams divided into two groups. Group A consists of hosts Thailand, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Cambodia. Group B comprises Vietnam, Myanmar, Australia, and Timor Leste.



The teams are competing in a round-robin format that will see the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals.



Vietnam has set a top three target to win a place at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, which is scheduled in Kuwait from September 25 to October 20./.