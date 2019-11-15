The first half barely saw clear-cut chances and shots from both sides.

In the 39th minute, UAE’s player Khalifa Al Hammadi received a red card for tackling Vietnam’s forward Nguyen Tien Linh.

Vietnam were granted a free-kick, however, Nguyen Quang Hai failed to open the scoreboard.



At the stroke of half-time, Tien Linh made the home crowd go wild with a right-footed strike from the edge of the box, which hit the crossbar and went in.

Thousands of supporters flocked to the city’s centre, Hoan Kiem lake, to celebrate Vietnam’s victory.

Vietnam’s victory against strong rivals in important matches makes supporters proud. They also hope for more victories in the coming matches.

Vietnam will face Thailand in Hanoi on Nov. 19./.

VNA