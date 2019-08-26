Vietnam has recently been listed among the world’s 10 best countries for expatriates in a recent survey by the bank HSBC.

Haris Recemento is from the Philippines. He has been living in Vietnam and taught English for more than a year. He fell in love with Vietnamese culture and people. The studiousness of youngsters and a hospitable culture have made Vietnam attractive to many foreigners.

First Secretary of Indian Embassy in Hanoi Sushil Prasad has only worked in Vietnam for a month, but he’s been already a big fan of the country. The official has met lots of friendly and helpful people, including both local and international friends.

However, some experts said Vietnam should introduce more policies in economy, and socio-culture to truly become a more livable country.

Many foreigners eye Vietnam as an attractive destination for living as the country boasts stunning nature, diverse culture and work/life balance.

Besides, the State polices and Vietnamese people’s hospitality always welcome and encourage foreigners to participate in activities and cultural events in the country that help build a solid friendship between expats and locals.-VNA