Sci-Tech Viettel wins most awards at IT World Awards 2023 The Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) has announced that it has become the enterprise with the most awards at the 2023 IT World Awards.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese-American scientist awarded Wilhelm Exner Medal 2023 Vietnamese-American scientist Nguyen Thuc Quyen has recently been awarded the Wilhelm Exner Medal 2023 for her valuable contributions directly impacting the future economy through the development of organic solar cells.

Sci-Tech Coteccons inks deal with Microsoft to accelerate digital transformation Coteccons, one of the top construction companies in Vietnam, has signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with Microsoft Vietnam to accelerate its innovation and value chain in the construction industry by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and cloud technology.

Sci-Tech Internet speeds up as four of five undersea cables repaired Four out of the five international undersea cables that were damaged last year and early this year have been repaired, the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Information and Communications announced on June 1.